  5. Ice Cream Cloud [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms

A distinctly sweet and hazy high, the creamy flavors engage the senses and evoke a soothing sense of euphoria. Like floating on an Ice Cream Cloud, the high is undoubtedly smooth and smiley. Vanilla notes dominate on the inhale, leaving you with a lip-smacking sense of satisfaction as you fade away to the rest of your day, feeling cloudy in the best of ways. Flavor: creamy vanilla with herbally fresh menthol and sage Feelings: blissed out and balanced Usage: kicking back, chillin’ like a villain Strain Collab: Ice Cream Cake extract x Super Silver Haze flower

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

