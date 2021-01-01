About this product

A distinctly sweet and hazy high, the creamy flavors engage the senses and evoke a soothing sense of euphoria. Like floating on an Ice Cream Cloud, the high is undoubtedly smooth and smiley. Vanilla notes dominate on the inhale, leaving you with a lip-smacking sense of satisfaction as you fade away to the rest of your day, feeling cloudy in the best of ways. Flavor: creamy vanilla with herbally fresh menthol and sage Feelings: blissed out and balanced Usage: kicking back, chillin’ like a villain Strain Collab: Ice Cream Cake extract x Super Silver Haze flower