Johnny Silver [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Johnny Silver [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

If you want all of the energetic, uplifting benefits of a sativa strain, without the anxiety that they can create for some, then Johnny Silver is here to save the day. A descendant of Super Silver Haze, one of the world’s best-loved sativas strains for over 20 years (and one of our own favorites), Johnny Silver has a peppery, earthy flavor profile that provides an uplifting and euphoric high that’ll have you worry-free and ready for your next adventure. Even if that’s cleaning the kitchen. Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifting Flavor: Pepper, Sage, Earth Usage: Energy booster, Anti-depressant Lineage: Super Silver Haze x Purple Johnson

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

