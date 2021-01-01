 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Kosher Kush [1g Preroll]

Kosher Kush [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Kosher Kush [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kosher Kush packs a righteous wallop for people of all faiths, offering a heavy, full-body high that approaches true bliss and enlightenment. It is also one of the tastiest strains on the market, bursting with pops of fresh mint, sweet pine, and rich earth. Ideal for night-time consumption, prepare for muscles to melt, eyelids to droop, and for a peaceful, deeply-restorative sleep to deliver you straight through to the next day’s dawn. Feelings: body melt, eyelid droop, brain bliss Flavor: eucalyptus, lemon, fresh mint Usage: the best night’s sleep, insomnia, chronic pain relief Lineage: An offshoot of OG Kush developed in the LA area

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

