Kosher Scout [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Kosher Scout [3.5g Jar]

About this product

We’re blessed to introduce Kosher Scout, a recent cross between genetic giants Kosher Kush and GSC. With its strong indica lineage, Kosher Scout blazes a trail to a paradise of relaxation and satisfaction. Its rich, heavy smoke hits notes of creamy lemon as it twists across the taste buds, and its relaxing qualities make it a great choice for warding off anxiety and depression. Great for chilling with a group or enjoying on your own, this one is a smooth ride. Feelings: Happy, Relaxed, Peaceful Flavor: Creamy Lemon, Diesel, Pine Usage: Destressing, Relaxing with friends Lineage: Kosher Kush x GSC

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

