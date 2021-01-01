 Loading…

Life Hack [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

A dream come true for winding down, Life Hack is as indica as the day is long. This gassy cross of Wedding Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato can smooth out the turbulence in even the most chaotic of days, leaving lingering aromas of florals and fuel long after your last exhale. Aches and pains and daily stresses don’t stand a chance against this strain. When seriously-stoned is called for, Life Hack has your back. Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Content Flavors: Gassy, Floral, Sweet Usage: Aches and Pains, Destressing, Winding Down Lineage: Wedding Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

