About this product

Imagine yourself walking through a field of fresh flowers, sipping on vanilla milkshake—add a cherry on top and splash of gas and you’ve got Lilac Diesel. With a complex lineage of crowd-pleasing strains like Silver Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, NY Cherry Pie, and Citral Glue, you can’t help but fall in love with this sativa-leaning cultivar. Like a dessert for your body and mind, you’ll discover sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors that bring a creative, energetic high, balanced out by just enough funk to leave you feeling grounded. Good for day or night, you’ll want to add this strain to your daily rotation. Feelings: Uplifted, Focused, Energized Flavor: Fresh Flowers, Jelly-filled Donut, Gas Usage: Puff and Paint, Energy Boost, Playing Video Games Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene