 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mac 1 [1g Preroll]

Mac 1 [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Mac 1 [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grown by Capulator in Colorado, this well-balanced cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 is an instant everyday staple for the busy cannabis connoisseur. No matter what time of day, these frost-covered nugs deliver a clear-headed, easygoing high with an upbeat yet creative kick. A treat for all of your senses, expect to grind up some seriously sticky buds covered in milky trichomes, only to be met with a funky smooth smoke and creamy cherry undertones. Feelings: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifting Flavor: Tart Cherry, Fresh Earth, Creamy Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Socializing, Brainstorming Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review