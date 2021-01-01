Mac 1 [7g Smalls]
by Glass House FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Grown by Capulator in Colorado, this well-balanced cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 is an instant everyday staple for the busy cannabis connoisseur. No matter what time of day, these frost-covered nugs deliver a clear-headed, easygoing high with an upbeat yet creative kick. A treat for all of your senses, expect to grind up some seriously sticky buds covered in milky trichomes, only to be met with a funky smooth smoke and creamy cherry undertones. Feelings: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifting Flavor: Tart Cherry, Fresh Earth, Creamy Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Socializing, Brainstorming Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
About this brand
Glass House Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.