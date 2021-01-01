 Loading…

  5. Marine Layer [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

Marine Layer [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms

A mellow sativa can be hard to find, but this smooth operator brings the fruity terp bounce and blends it with classic Haze genetics for the perfectly balanced high, packed with flavor. Potent and bright, the cerebral buzz might get you giggling for no good reason, before fading into a hazy state of relaxation that’s more contentment than couchlock. Flavor: fruit-forward and floral Feelings: laid-back laughter with a cerebral spin Usage: mood booster, pick-me-up, conversation enhancer Strain Collab: Tropic Heat extract x Super Silver Haze flower

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

