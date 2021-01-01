Memory Loss [3.5g Jar]
About this product
Memory Loss is a truly epic sativa that’s perfect for putting the trials and tribulations of the day behind you. Peppery tones with a hint of bubblegum combine to deliver a blissfully heady high with a nice boost of energy to keep you moving. Memory loss contains a higher than normal concentration of CBGa, an excellent pain reliever and anti-inflammatory, making it great for pain relief, muscle relaxation and digestive issues. Don’t forget about this one. Feelings: Bliss, Tranquility Flavor: Peppery, Earthy, Bubblegum Usage: Relaxer, Post-work smoke Lineage: Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG
About this brand
Glass House Farms
