 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Memory Loss [3.5g Jar]

Memory Loss [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Memory Loss [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Memory Loss is a truly epic sativa that’s perfect for putting the trials and tribulations of the day behind you. Peppery tones with a hint of bubblegum combine to deliver a blissfully heady high with a nice boost of energy to keep you moving. Memory loss contains a higher than normal concentration of CBGa, an excellent pain reliever and anti-inflammatory, making it great for pain relief, muscle relaxation and digestive issues. Don’t forget about this one. Feelings: Bliss, Tranquility Flavor: Peppery, Earthy, Bubblegum Usage: Relaxer, Post-work smoke Lineage: Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review