 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mystery Train [3.5g Jar]

Mystery Train [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Mystery Train [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For a head-first high, or those lucky enough to wake and bake, Mystery Train insures an on-time departure from the mundane. With an aroma of citrus and spice, this strain delivers everything nice: a rat-a-tat cerebral pop, a jolt of energy, and a bouncy, stimulating, all-is-bright high. Ideal for creative pursuits and physical activity, dosing throughout the day will get you feeling focused and productive from sun-up to sundown. Our advice? Give it a whirl, with or without an additional coffee lift. Feelings: cerebral, energetic, amped Flavor: citrus, cream, earth Usage: espresso shot, wired and ready, creativity burst

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review