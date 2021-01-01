 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Creamsicle [28g Smalls]

Orange Creamsicle [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Orange Creamsicle [28g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it. Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review