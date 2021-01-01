 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. OrangeAde [5 Pack]

OrangeAde [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls OrangeAde [5 Pack]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

OrangeAde is a beautiful frosty strain that is loaded with a delicious citrus taste. Combining two incredibly well known strains, Tangie and Purple Punch, OrangeAde lives up to its lineage. This Sativa Dominant hybrid is going to get you moving and feeling creative, while the heavy dose of limonene provides wonderful citrus notes for a flavor that matches the feeling. This is a daytime strain that's going to make you feel great while not putting you out of commission for the rest of your day. Feelings: Uplifting, Creative, Focused Flavor: Orange, Tangerine, Earthy, Grape Usage: Daytime smoking, Appetite enhancer Lineage: Tangie x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review