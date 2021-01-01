 Loading…

OverFlo [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

OverFlo [3.5g Jar]

Day or night, OverFlo’s gorgeously balanced effects are like a lubricant for flowing frictionlessly through a few hours. Unfolding first with a sharp blueberry and lime burst, followed by a shot of OG musk, this mind-leveling strain gives your focus a boost and keeps stress at bay. Grab your mat, a book, or a journal, get your mind out of overdrive, lean into the Flo, and cruise. Feelings: Cheery, Auto-Pilot, Breezy Flavor: Blueberry, Lime, Musk Usage: Flo-ing, Un-stress, Focus Lineage: Colorado Flo x Face Off OG

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

