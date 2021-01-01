 Loading…

  5. Papaya Tarts [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

Papaya Tarts [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms

Papaya Tarts [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

About this product

The end of your day just got that much sweeter. With a double dose of Sugar Tarts drenched in Papaya Punch, you’re set up for an epic chill session regardless of the environment. Stress melts away with each inhalation, as funky flavors transport the body to the couch, and the mind to a blissful state of relaxation. Flavors: funky fruit with a touch of floral Feelings: chilled out, stoned to the bone Usage: weed-soaked wind-down Strain Collab: (Papaya Punch x Sugar Tarts) extract x Sugar Tarts flower

About this brand

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

