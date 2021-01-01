About this product

The end of your day just got that much sweeter. With a double dose of Sugar Tarts drenched in Papaya Punch, you’re set up for an epic chill session regardless of the environment. Stress melts away with each inhalation, as funky flavors transport the body to the couch, and the mind to a blissful state of relaxation. Flavors: funky fruit with a touch of floral Feelings: chilled out, stoned to the bone Usage: weed-soaked wind-down Strain Collab: (Papaya Punch x Sugar Tarts) extract x Sugar Tarts flower