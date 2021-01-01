 Loading…
This super-heavy indica strain is sure to knock you off of your feet and onto the couch while putting your mind at ease. Platinum OG’s bright, sticky buds put off a piney, hashy aroma that really comes alive when you grind it up. Without much intro, it sinks into a relaxed, happy, cerebral high that glides over the muscles for a calming, full-body experience. Heavy and precious, it’s platinum indeed. Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxing, Calming Flavor: Pine, Hash, Fruit Usage: Pain Management, Relaxation, Sleep Lineage: OG Kush x Master Kush x mystery strain Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

