Platinum OG [3.5g Jar]
by Glass House Farms
About this product
This super-heavy indica strain is sure to knock you off of your feet and onto the couch while putting your mind at ease. Platinum OG’s bright, sticky buds put off a piney, hashy aroma that really comes alive when you grind it up. Without much intro, it sinks into a relaxed, happy, cerebral high that glides over the muscles for a calming, full-body experience. Heavy and precious, it’s platinum indeed. Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxing, Calming Flavor: Pine, Hash, Fruit Usage: Pain Management, Relaxation, Sleep Lineage: OG Kush x Master Kush x mystery strain Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
