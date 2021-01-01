 Loading…

Ponche Nuevo [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Ponche Nuevo [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Just like the traditional Mexican holiday punch, this strain provides a flavorful amalgamation of fruit and spices. On the nose it has a slight grape scent to it, but once it’s sparked is where it really shines. Bringing together notes of grapefruit, licorice and cinnamon, Ponche Nuevo is a delightful treat that delivers a relaxing body buzz, followed by that wonderful full body high. Designed to let the evening melt away. Feelings: Chill, Full body high Flavor: Grapefruit, Licorice, Cinnamon Usage: Relaxation, Pain Relief

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

