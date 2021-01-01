 Loading…

Prince [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Prince [5 Pack]

Specially created by Glass House Farms’ own cultivation team, Prince is a sweet, soothing mashup of its two indecently-named parents: vanilla-frosting-flavored Bootylicious and raspberry-scented Purple Johnson. No surprise, then, that this homage to the Purple One has a chill and sensual body but maintains the mental clarity to keep you creatively engaged. We only release our breeding projects when we’re truly proud of them, and of Prince, we certainly are. Feelings: Relaxed, Sensual, Aware Flavor: Sweet, Vanilla, Berry Tart Usage: Chill Time, Me Time, Sexy Time Lineage: Bootylicious x Purple Johnson Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

