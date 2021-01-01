 Loading…

Purple Punch [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Looks purple, smells purple, tastes purple, then knocks you out. Sporting one of cannabis’ most appropriate strain names, Purple Punch starts off with an unmistakable grape-y-ness and a buzzy, social pop that quickly subsides in favor of deep relaxation and a trip to bedtime. From its purple hues to its famous parents (Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG), this strain has been earning fans nonstop since it arrived on shelves in 2017. We’re glad to have her. Feelings: Content, Chill, Sleepy Flavor: Grape Candy, Berry, Pie Usage: Space travel, Destressing, Nightcap Lineage: Larry OG x Grandaddy Purple

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

