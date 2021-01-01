About this product

Looks purple, smells purple, tastes purple, then knocks you out. Sporting one of cannabis’ most appropriate strain names, Purple Punch starts off with an unmistakable grape-y-ness and a buzzy, social pop that quickly subsides in favor of deep relaxation and a trip to bedtime. From its purple hues to its famous parents (Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG), this strain has been earning fans nonstop since it arrived on shelves in 2017. We’re glad to have her. Feelings: Content, Chill, Sleepy Flavor: Grape Candy, Berry, Pie Usage: Space travel, Destressing, Nightcap Lineage: Larry OG x Grandaddy Purple