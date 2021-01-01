 Loading…

Runtz [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Runtz [5 Pack]

About this product

If terpene is your middle name, then Runtz is your cannabis strain. This incredibly terpene-rich strain born of two equally terp-forward parents, Zkittles and Gelato, is bursting with sweet fruity grape flavor. Topped with a blanket of tempting trichomes, Runtz delivers a long-lasting, let-the-good-times-roll type of high that won’t weigh you down. Spoil yourself with this sweet strain on a lazy Sunday morning, when you’re winding down for the night, or need something to take the edge off. Feelings: Relaxed Euphoria, Good Vibes, Chill Flavor: Fruit Bowl, Hard Candy, Sweet Pine Usage: Replacing Alcohol, After-work Relaxation, Bubble Baths Lineage: Gelato x Zkittlez Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

