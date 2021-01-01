About this product

Across the galaxy, the Skywalker name is synonymous with all things powerful, and this beloved strain is no exception. The journey begins with the bracing aroma of pine and hops that give way to candied, dried-mango undertones just as soothing energies gently cascade from your head to the rest of you. Whether you’re by yourself or with friends, the force of mental and physical relaxation is warm and strong with this one, so we advise making the couch your evening’s most adventurous destination. Heroes, too, need rest. Feelings Warmth, Euphoria, Physical relaxation Flavor Pine, Dried Mango, Grape Bubble Gum Usage Unwinding, Weekends away (even if you’re home on a Tuesday), Hanging with old friends Lineage: Mazar x Blueberry OG