 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Skywalker [3.5g Jar]

Skywalker [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Skywalker [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Across the galaxy, the Skywalker name is synonymous with all things powerful, and this beloved strain is no exception. The journey begins with the bracing aroma of pine and hops that give way to candied, dried-mango undertones just as soothing energies gently cascade from your head to the rest of you. Whether you’re by yourself or with friends, the force of mental and physical relaxation is warm and strong with this one, so we advise making the couch your evening’s most adventurous destination. Heroes, too, need rest. Feelings Warmth, Euphoria, Physical relaxation Flavor Pine, Dried Mango, Grape Bubble Gum Usage Unwinding, Weekends away (even if you’re home on a Tuesday), Hanging with old friends Lineage: Mazar x Blueberry OG

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review