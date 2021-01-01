 Loading…

Sour Diesel [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel [28g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

All year-round, we’re honored to cultivate one of the most pioneering, influential, beloved strains of all time: Sour Diesel. From its unmistakable profile of citrus and skunk to its textbook energizing and uplifting sativa effects, this is one of the true classics, a cornerstone of modern cannabis culture that still delivers the intensely heady experience savored the world over for more than twenty years. It's required reading. Feelings: Energized, Focused, Euphoric, Caffeinated Flavor: Citrus, Diesel, Skunk Usage: Morning Perk-Up, Productive Brainstorming, Clean the Whole House Lineage: ChemDawg x Super Skunk Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

