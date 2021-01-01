 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Dubble [5 Pack]

Sour Dubble [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Dubble [5 Pack]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Brimming with clear mental energy, Sour Dubble is a strain that’s well-suited to socializing of all kinds, from party time with friends to quality time with yourself. Leaping over fatigue and anxiety in a single bound, achieving an effect stronger than an afternoon cup of coffee, this strain’s sweet, earthy scent bristles the senses, clarifies the mind, and rejuvenates the body. No matter what kind of connection we’re after, we love the way Sour Dub transforms any time into a good time for all. Feelings: talkative, happy, host-with-the-most Flavor: sweet n’ sour, diesel, spicy bubblegum Usage: don’t worry, be happy, party on

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review