Brimming with clear mental energy, Sour Dubble is a strain that’s well-suited to socializing of all kinds, from party time with friends to quality time with yourself. Leaping over fatigue and anxiety in a single bound, achieving an effect stronger than an afternoon cup of coffee, this strain’s sweet, earthy scent bristles the senses, clarifies the mind, and rejuvenates the body. No matter what kind of connection we’re after, we love the way Sour Dub transforms any time into a good time for all. Feelings: talkative, happy, host-with-the-most Flavor: sweet n’ sour, diesel, spicy bubblegum Usage: don’t worry, be happy, party on