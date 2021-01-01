 Loading…

Super Silver Haze [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

About this product

For more than 20 years, Super Silver Haze has defined the essence of a sativa experience. Energetic, uplifting and focused, yet physically relaxing, SSH’s citrus-pine aroma and spice notes herald a mood-lifting journey of the mind that can be productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a post-work pick-me-up or a pre-dinner elevator, or to help you through issues like chronic pain and migraines, this superstar strain will surround you with just the right balance of calm and energy. Feelings: stimulating, uplifting, energetic Flavor: sage, menthol, wet earth Usage: pick-me-up, wind-me-down, turn-me-happy Lineage: Northern Lights x Skunk #1 x a sativa Haze

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

