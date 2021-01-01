 Loading…

Tropic Heat [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

One hit of the Tropic Heat and you’ll be wondering why it didn’t come with a little paper umbrella. This delicious fruity strain has notes of pineapple, mango, plum and guava that produce a happy, giggly high that’s great for a night out with your friends. This mildly indica strain is going to put you in that tropical mindset, one that lends itself to be shared, but if you need an island get-away all your own, it can work for that too. Feelings: Happy, Giggly, Upbeat, Social Flavor: Pineapple, Mango, Guava Usage: Party Enhancer, Mood Booster Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Humulene

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

