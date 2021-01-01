 Loading…

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. True OG [28g Smalls]

True OG [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower True OG [28g Smalls]

About this product

Not every strain can bear the name True OG with a straight face, but not every strain wears its OG Kush lineage with such pride (or as many awards). This pungent plant, aka Kobe OG, hails from SoCal and imparts a complex high that relaxes the body, calms the nerves, and soothes the mind. If it’s those classic citrus-pine-gas flavors and legendary OG effects you’re after, this one’s an honest winner. Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Purified Flavor: Citrus & Sage & Gas, Good Green Grass Usage: Looking Inward, Spiritual Cleaning, Deep Relaxation Lineage: An offshoot of OG Kush

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

