Not every strain can bear the name True OG with a straight face, but not every strain wears its OG Kush lineage with such pride (or as many awards). This pungent plant, aka Kobe OG, hails from SoCal and imparts a complex high that relaxes the body, calms the nerves, and soothes the mind. If it’s those classic citrus-pine-gas flavors and legendary OG effects you’re after, this one’s an honest winner. Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Purified Flavor: Citrus & Sage & Gas, Good Green Grass Usage: Looking Inward, Spiritual Cleaning, Deep Relaxation Lineage: An offshoot of OG Kush