True OG [3.5g Jar]
Not every strain can bear the name True OG with a straight face, but not every strain wears its OG Kush lineage with such pride (or as many awards). This pungent plant, aka Kobe OG, hails from SoCal and imparts a complex high that relaxes the body, calms the nerves, and soothes the mind. If it’s those classic citrus-pine-gas flavors and legendary OG effects you’re after, this one’s an honest winner. Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Purified Flavor: Citrus & Sage & Gas, Good Green Grass Usage: Looking Inward, Spiritual Cleaning, Deep Relaxation Lineage: An offshoot of OG Kush
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
