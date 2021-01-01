 Loading…

Wonder Bars [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Skunky and funky and boasting a gorgeous nug structure, Wonder Bars brings epic flavor to the table with notes of classic OG complemented by chocolate undertones – likely to leave you smacking your lips before you even have the chance to exhale. What begins as an energetic boost soon morphs into a heavier cerebral high, settling right behind the eyes for a state of true relaxation. You’ll want to set some time aside to fully appreciate this hybrid cultivar, as the potent parentage of GMO and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies is sure to take you for a funky and flavorful ride. Feelings: Happy, Relaxed, Calm Flavors: Funky, Skunky, Chocolate Usage: Chilling Out, Winding Down, Destressing Lineage: GMO x Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

