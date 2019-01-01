About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10-gridded-inline-perc-bent-neck/ This Classic 10" Inline Grid Perc Bubbler is the most elegant and efficient style of our bubblers, utilizing a reinforced natural perc downstem which feeds into a finely gridded inline perc for optimal water filtration. This provides incredible diffusion of smoke bubbles through each of the tiny slits and ensures evenly distributed filtration along the inline perc. It also features a narrow, bent neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Bowl w/ Hook for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems.More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Classic Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 10" x Base Diameter: 4" x Width: 5" Joint: 14mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.96 lbs Perc Styles: Reinforced Inline Grid Perc Features: Reinforced Stem Includes: 14mm Bowl w/ Hook Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.