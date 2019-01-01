 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
10mm Female Quartz Banger

by Glassics

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10mm-female-quartz-banger/ This 10mm Female Quartz Banger is designed to fit all of our 10mm Dab Rigs. The banger design features a long neck leading to a large bucket and allows for larger quantities of concentrates to be vaporized compared to our traditional Domeless Nails. Unlike our standard Quartz Domeless Nails, the cup size is not ideal to be paired with our Quartz Carb Caps but the bucket opening can be easily covered with something heat resistant in order to mimic the carb cap effect. Quartz as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to ceramic in that regard. The main difference between the two is that quartz has more thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take less time to heat up but won't retain that heat for very long. Quartz also requires that you heat the nail evenly in order to prevent cracks or fractures but is not as prone to do so as ceramic is.  Style: Quartz Banger Dimensions: Height: 2.5" x Length: 2" x Width: 0.5" Joint: 10mm 90° Female Weight: 0.03 lbs

About this brand

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.