  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. 10mm Slanted Dome & Nail

10mm Slanted Dome & Nail

by Glassics

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10mm-slanted-dome-nail/ This 10mm Slanted Dome & Nail fits all of our 10mm "concentrate" Rigs. Its sleek design allows the top of the dome to be easily covered in order to restrict airflow. This lowers the temperature required to vaporize concentrates and therefore creates an effect similar to Carb Caps which helps preserve their flavor. More Information on Carb Caps and Low Temperature Oil Applications can be found in our Blog. The glass nails included with these domes are considered temporary and will not withstand constant heating and cooling. Our Domeless Nail collection features concentrate nails made of more durable materials that will last longer. For more information about the differences between Dome & Nail and Domeless Nail setups, visit our Blog.

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.