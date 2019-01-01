 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
12" Beaker 9mm Thick

by Glassics

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-beaker-9mm-thick/ This Classic 12" Beaker is part of our 9mm Bong collection and is the smaller of the two 9mm beakers. The extra-thick glass walls make it much more durable and stable when compared to standard 5mm glass while its simple design makes it less intimidating for those looking to purchase an introductory scientific glass piece. As well as being a great starter bong, the design of this beaker also allows for easy storage and cleaning. It features a three-prong ice pinch at the center of the Tube giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Classic 9mm Bong Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 5" x Width (w/Bowl): 7" Joint: 14mm 45° Female Thickness: 9mm Weight: 2.34 lbs Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 20 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"

About this brand

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.