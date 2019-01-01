 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
12" Pedestal 9mm Thick

by Glassics

This Classic 12" Pedestal is part of our 9mm collection and is the smaller of the two 9mm pedestals. The extra-thick glass walls make it much more durable and stable when compared to standard 5mm glass and its simple design makes it less intimidating for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. As well as being a great starter Tube, the design of this beaker allows for easy storage and cleaning. It features a three-prong ice pinch at the center of the Tube giving the user the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails. Style: Classic 9mm Bong Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 6" Joint: 14mm 45° Female Thickness: 9mm Weight: 2.24 lbs Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"

God's Gift

God's Gift
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.