This Classic 12" Pedestal is part of our 9mm collection and is the smaller of the two 9mm pedestals. The extra-thick glass walls make it much more durable and stable when compared to standard 5mm glass and its simple design makes it less intimidating for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. As well as being a great starter Tube, the design of this beaker allows for easy storage and cleaning. It features a three-prong ice pinch at the center of the Tube giving the user the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails. Style: Classic 9mm Bong Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 6" Joint: 14mm 45° Female Thickness: 9mm Weight: 2.24 lbs Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"