12" Square Showerhead Perc Curved-Neck

by Glassics

$70.00MSRP

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-square-showerhead-perc-curved-neck/ This 12" Square Showerhead Perc Bubbler is the tallest of our bubblers and offers a great middle-ground for those looking for something in between a straight bong and a compact bubbler. It utilizes a natural downstem which feeds into a standard, reinforced showerhead perc for evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. It also features a curved neck with a splash guard at the base to prevent water from reaching your mouth.  Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.  Style: Curved-Neck Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 5" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 1.09 lbs Perc Styles: Square Showerhead Perc Features: Splash Guard Includes:18mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.