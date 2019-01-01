About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18-tree-showerhead-perc-pedestal/ This 18" Tree & Showerhead Perc Pedestal is our most complex pedestal Bong which combines a natural perc downstem, a showerhead perc and an 8-arm tree perc for optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. The straight design of this bong makes it ideal for those looking to achieve smooth, large hits which can be cleared quickly and effortlessly. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the tree perc giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth. This is a great option for those looking for a narrower, pedestal tube with the most filtration and diffusion available. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Bong w/ Percs Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 5" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 2.08 lbs Perc Styles: Showerhead Perc, 8-Arm Reinforced Tree Perc Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem Includes: 18mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.