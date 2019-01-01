About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-18mm-male-ceramic-domeless-nail/ This 14mm to 18mm Male Ceramic Domeless Nail is designed to convert all of our 14mm and 18mm "dry" water pipes into "concentrate" Rigs. It features a ribbed design between the cup and the joint which allows heat to dissipate before reaching your glass piece or Rig. The standard cup size allows this nail to be paired perfectly with our Ceramic Carb Caps, creating a snug fit to help insulate heat. Ceramic as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to quartz in that regard. The main difference between the two is that ceramic has less thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take more time to heat up but will retain that heat for much longer. Ceramic also requires that you heat the nail evently in order to prevent cracks or fractures.