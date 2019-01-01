 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
18mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher

Glassics

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18mm-tree-perc-ashcatcher/ This 18mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 18mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this tree perc creates the most diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the most difficult to clean due to the long narrow arms. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. This product is intended for tobacco and other legal herb use only. Style: Ashcatcher Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2" x Width: 3" Joint; 18mm 90° Weight: 0.2 lbs Perc Style: Tree Perc Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

About this brand

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.