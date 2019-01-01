About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/5-inline-matrix-perc-sidecar/ This 5" Inline Matrix Perc Dab Rig employs a reinforced natural downstem which feeds into an inline matrix style perc for highly diffused smoke and water filtration. The medium-size of this dab rig offers greater water diffusion than our smallest rig while still preserving the flavors and characteristics of concentrated oils. As well as being a great "flavor saver", this dab rig is also great for easy cleaning, travel and storage due to its overall size. The reinforced sidecar neck also helps to prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Dab Rig Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 6.5" x Width: 3" Joint: 10mm 90° Male Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.33 lbs Perc Styles: Inline Matrix Perc Features: Reinforced Stem Includes: 10mm Dome & Nail Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"