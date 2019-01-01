 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar

5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar

by Glassics

Write a review
Glassics Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar
Glassics Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar
Glassics Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar
Glassics Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar
Glassics Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/5-inline-matrix-perc-sidecar/ This 5" Inline Matrix Perc Dab Rig employs a reinforced natural downstem which feeds into an inline matrix style perc for highly diffused smoke and water filtration. The medium-size of this dab rig offers greater water diffusion than our smallest rig while still preserving the flavors and characteristics of concentrated oils. As well as being a great "flavor saver", this dab rig is also great for easy cleaning, travel and storage due to its overall size. The reinforced sidecar neck also helps to prevent water from reaching your mouth.  Included for free with this item is a 14mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Dab Rig Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 6.5" x Width: 3" Joint: 10mm 90° Male Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.33 lbs Perc Styles: Inline Matrix Perc Features: Reinforced Stem Includes: 10mm Dome & Nail Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.