This 5" Matrix Perc Bubbler is part of our Hammer collection and features a matrix style perc at the base of the downstem providing evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. These Hammers are currently the smallest and most affordable bubblers we offer, making them ideal travel pieces that are easy to store and conceal. The minimal size and design of these bubblers also make them great starter pieces for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. The matrix perc on this hammer offers slightly less water diffusion when compared to the tree perc option but in turn is that much easier to clean and maintain over time. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Hammer Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 8" x Width: 1.5" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.28 lbs Perc Style: Matrix Perc Included Items: 18mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"