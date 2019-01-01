 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 5" Tree Perc Hammer

5" Tree Perc Hammer

by Glassics

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/5-tree-perc-hammer/ This 5" Tree Perc Bubbler is part of our Hammer collection and includes a 6-arm, reinforced tree perc at the base of the downstem providing evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. These Hammers are currently the smallest and most affordable bubblers we offer, making them ideal travel pieces that are easy to store and conceal. The modest size and design of these bubblers also make them great starter pieces for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. The tree perc on this hammer offers better water diffusion and filtration when compared to the matrix perc option but in turn is slightly more difficult to clean and maintain over time.  Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.  Style: Hammer Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 8" x Width: 1.5" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.29 lbs Perc Style: 6-Arm Reinforced Tree Perc Included Items: 18mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.