Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/8-tree-perc-curved-neck/ This 8" Tree Perc Dab Rig is the largest and most complex rig that we carry which utilizes an 11-arm reinforced tree perc to create optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. Due to its size and level of diffusion, this dab rig is perfect for those looking to maximize smoothness and hit volume. The design also makes it a great middle ground for those looking to switch between dry and concentrate uses. It also features a long, curved neck which prevents water from reaching your mouth as well. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Dab Rig Dimensions: Height: 8" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 7" Joint: 18mm 90° Male Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.68 lbs Perc Style: Reinforced 11-Arm Tree Perc Included Items: 18mm Dome & Nail Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
Chemdog
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.