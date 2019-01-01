 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Glassics

This 8" Tree Perc Dab Rig is the largest and most complex rig that we carry which utilizes an 11-arm reinforced tree perc to create optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. Due to its size and level of diffusion, this dab rig is perfect for those looking to maximize smoothness and hit volume. The design also makes it a great middle ground for those looking to switch between dry and concentrate uses. It also features a long, curved neck which prevents water from reaching your mouth as well. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. Style: Dab Rig Dimensions: Height: 8" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 7" Joint: 18mm 90° Male Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.68 lbs Perc Style: Reinforced 11-Arm Tree Perc Included Items: 18mm Dome & Nail Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"

Chemdog

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.