Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/9-matrix-perc-sidecar/ This Classic 9" Matrix Perc Bubbler implements a multi-layered matrix style perc at the base of the downstem for 360 degrees of evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and sturdy water pipe that is easily cleaned, transported and stored. It also features a reinforced sidecar style neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Round Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Classic Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 9" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width: 7" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 1.17 lbs Perc Styles: Matrix Perc Features: Reinforced Sidecar Mouthpiece Includes: 14mm Round Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.