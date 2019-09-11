 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. GLDBAGS - Discreet Cannabis 100% Smell Proof Stash Bag

GLDBAGS - Discreet Cannabis 100% Smell Proof Stash Bag

by GLDBAGS

4.85
$26.99MSRP

About this product

THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - No Smell Escapes this Ultra Durable 600D Fabric with Activated Carbon Lining. Lock in smelly odor and and help keep product fresh. Store your pax and Impress your friends with a name brand smell proof bag. TSA COMBINATION LOCK: Keep your valuables safe and protected with this combo locking accessories kit. Moreover, these hidden scent storage bags prevent unnecessary incidence where children or pets can get in contact with your goods. WEATHERPROOF: You know your supplies are well protected when the four elements were kept in mind during the design process. This bag can take the heat, the cold and everything in between. More importantly, the outer shell is water resistant keeping your goods safely protected inside. 100% DURABLE: We start by sourcing the highest quality materials and craft them into a work of art. 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE: Our friendly support team is ready to answer any questions you may have.

5 customer reviews

4.85

SweendogMagic

Works great to turn the volume down on that loud. I wish they had some different colors which is the only reason for 4 stars, but black is discrete which works great for everyday use.

Alex30

I was a bit skeptical at first but I decided to give it a shot and honestly couldn't believe it worked. Been taking it everywhere, I just keep it in my car.

randall_lb

Love this product and will use it every time I travel with my stash. No smell comes out and it’s easy to use. Definitely recommend this for those who need to hide their smelly stuff.

About this brand

GLDBG (Good Life Decisions) is a premium design company that is focused on creating quality goods for the cannabis enthusiast. Our GLDBAGS is really smell proof. Each bag is layered with activated carbon filter to prevent the smell from leaking. We have spent months creating the perfect odorless and secure stash bag for all of your cannabis goods. #SecureTheStash