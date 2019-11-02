TownCarClownCar
on November 2nd, 2019
Very sweet bud and easy to smoke. Not very harsh thank god! The effects were dazzling, very mellow and up lifting made me very conversational.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blueberry x Sunset Sherbert Pre-Roll by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
