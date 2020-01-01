Cheese Quake Cartridge
About this product
Cheese Quake Cartridge by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
About this strain
Cheese Quake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.