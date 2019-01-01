Clementine Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Clementine Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.
About this brand
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!