  5. Grease Monkey Pre-Roll

Grease Monkey Pre-Roll

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Cannabis Pre-rolls Grease Monkey Pre-Roll

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
30.54%
CBD
--
$17.00
About this product

Grease Monkey Pre-Roll by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Logo
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!