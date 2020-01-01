Grease Monkey Pre-Roll
by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)Write a review
Available in store only
- at Harvest HOC - Lutherville-Timonium
- Closed until 11:00 AM
- 52.6 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
Grease Monkey Pre-Roll by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grease Monkey
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.